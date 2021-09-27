Spencer Dinwiddie tried to buy ad space on Wizards’ jerseys

Spencer Dinwiddie is always thinking of creative business practices, and the NBA foiled him again as he made another attempt.

Dinwiddie has long been an outspoken backer of cryptocurrencies, which has not changed. We know this because Dinwiddie apparently tried to buy up the ad space on Washington Wizards jerseys to promote them. Unfortunately for him, that was vetoed by the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie says he tried to buy the Wizards' jersey patch before this season to advertise crypto currency. The price was $12M and he was willing to pay, but the league wouldn't let him. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) September 27, 2021

The league likely saw some conflict of interest issues here, and understandably so. It’s a different reason than the one behind the NBA blocking Dinwiddie from doing something very unusual with his contract, but the same general principle.

When it comes to financial matters, Dinwiddie never ceases to be interesting. Just check out this hilarious “incentive” in his contract with the Wizards.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0