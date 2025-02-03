Spurs land De’Aaron Fox in another bombshell trade

Two more NBA All-Star guards are switching teams in the wake of all the Luka Doncic craziness.

The Sacramento Kings are “finalizing” a trade that would send De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs to pair him with Victor Wembanyama. In return, the Kings are set to receive All-Star Zach LaVine and forward Sidy Cissoko in a three-team deal involving the Chicago Bulls.

The Kings are also reportedly getting three first-round picks and three second-round picks in the exchange. The Bulls’ trade haul includes Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and their own 2025 pick back.

Full trade: Spurs: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin Kings: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back) Bulls: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS https://t.co/UgwylCUYAO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2025

The Kings receive a ton of draft capital while also reuniting LaVine with his former Bulls co-star DeMar DeRozan. For the Bulls, getting their 2025 pick back all but signals their intention to completely rebuild this season.

Unlike the Doncic deal, a Fox trade was one that NBA observers saw coming. Reports emerged earlier this week that the Kings would make the Kentucky alum available in trade talks. San Antonio was rumored to be Fox’s preferred destination.

Fox’s current contract extends up until the 2025-26 season. Expect the Spurs negotiate an extension with the him sooner rather than later.

The 27-year-old projects to be an ideal co-star next to Wembanyama. The lightning-quick guard has averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists across 45 games this season.