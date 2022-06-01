Spurs eyeing player with noteworthy link to Gregg Popovich?

The San Antonio Spurs may be in the mix for a player who knows the Gregg Popovich way.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported this week that the Spurs have some fans of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton in their front office. Fedor further suggests that Sexton could fit in the backcourt alongside San Antonio’s All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

The 23-year-old Sexton is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. Sexton played his college ball at Alabama, where he was coached by Avery Johnson, a former NBA coach as well. Johnson is a member of the longtime Spurs head coach Popovich’s coaching tree, having played under Popovich for five seasons from 1996 to 2001 and winning a title together in 1999.

Sexton, a natural scorer and three-point shooter, does have the skillset to thrive next to Murray, who is a better defender and playmaker. But there may be some bigger fish interested in pursuing Sexton too.