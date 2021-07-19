Warriors interested in acquiring Collin Sexton?

The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers have had one of the NBA’s biggest rivalries of the last decade. This offseason could see the two sides link up on a major trade however.

Cavs writer Evan Dammarell reported this week that the Warriors are intrigued by the possibility of acquiring Cleveland guard Collin Sexton. Dammarell does add though that Golden State would not include James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, or the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft in such a deal.

The Warriors still have young assets to offer like Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, and Juan Toscano-Anderson as well as the No. 14 overall pick in this year’s draft. But they may have to do better to land Sexton, who was one of the top-20 scorers in the league this season with 24.3 points per game.

Sexton, 22, will be entering the final year of his rookie contract next season. The Cavs do seem very willing to move him, perhaps in a package deal that could pique Golden State’s interest.