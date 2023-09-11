 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 11, 2023

Spurs part ways with ex-NBA Finals contributor

September 11, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
The Spurs logo at center court

Dec 13, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; A general view of the San Antonio Spurs logo on the court prior to a game between the Spurs and the LA Clippers at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs are pulling the plug on the House of Payne.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that the Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cameron Payne. The move comes less than two months after San Antonio acquired Payne in a trade with the Phoenix Suns this offseason.

Payne is a very serviceable guard off the bench who played an important role for the Suns during their 2021 NBA Finals run (with eight different double-digit scoring performances that postseason). While he offers speed and shot-creating ability, at 29 years old, Payne would not have really fit in with what the young Spurs are trying to build.

NBA rules prohibit Payne from returning to the Suns during the 2023-24 season. But he will have a chance to latch on with any other contender who shows interest in him, perhaps even this team that Payne once feuded with.

Article Tags

Cameron PayneSan Antonio Spurs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus