Spurs part ways with ex-NBA Finals contributor

The San Antonio Spurs are pulling the plug on the House of Payne.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that the Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cameron Payne. The move comes less than two months after San Antonio acquired Payne in a trade with the Phoenix Suns this offseason.

Payne is a very serviceable guard off the bench who played an important role for the Suns during their 2021 NBA Finals run (with eight different double-digit scoring performances that postseason). While he offers speed and shot-creating ability, at 29 years old, Payne would not have really fit in with what the young Spurs are trying to build.

NBA rules prohibit Payne from returning to the Suns during the 2023-24 season. But he will have a chance to latch on with any other contender who shows interest in him, perhaps even this team that Payne once feuded with.