Spurs willing to trade their best player?

There may truly be no untouchable players on the San Antonio Spurs roster right now.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said this week on “The Hoop Collective” podcast that there is talk around the league about the Spurs potentially being open to trading guard Dejounte Murray.

“There’s been some chatter in the league about whether the Spurs would be willing to trade him,” said Windhorst of Murray. “Maybe not during the season but next summer.”

The 25-year-old Murray is easily San Antonio’s best player. He is quietly averaging a near triple-double this season with 19.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. Murray is also an impactful defender with a 6-foot-10 wingspan out of the point guard spot.

That said, the Spurs are faltering right now with Murray running the show. At 17-30, they are 3.5 games back of the play-in tournament area. Murray has two years and roughly $34 million left on his deal after this season, making him an interesting young trade chip if the Spurs really want to rebuild. That is not the only recent rumor involving San Antonio either.

