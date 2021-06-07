Spurs looking to trade for CJ McCollum?

After having several years of LaMarcus Aldridge, the San Antonio Spurs could now be trying to land another star from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jabari Young of CNBC reported this weekend that the Spurs like Blazers guard CJ McCollum, who will be a potential trade candidate this offseason. Young does add though that McCollum’s name has yet to gain traction within San Antonio’s trade scenarios.

The 29-year-old McCollum is about to begin a new three-year, $100 million extension. But with Portland suffering another early playoff exit, McCollum seems like the likeliest to go if the Blazers do a major shakeup of their roster.

Current Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent this offseason who seems pretty unlikely to return to San Antonio. With the team having a fairly young roster otherwise, a new veteran leader like McCollum could be just what the doctor ordered for them.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0