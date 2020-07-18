Stan Van Gundy rips Magic owners for employee layoffs

Stan Van Gundy is taking some shots at his former employer.

The Orlando Magic laid off a number of staff Friday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the cuts. That explanation didn’t fly with Van Gundy, who called out the team’s chairman Dan DeVos on Twitter and pointing out that DeVos’ net worth should be more than enough to cover staff salaries.

These layoffs just couldn’t be avoided. The DeVos family that owns the Magic only has a net worth of about $5 BILLION. They just couldn’t afford to continue to pay all of their employees. https://t.co/kgHYJMgJq8 — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) July 18, 2020

Van Gundy is leaning hard into the sarcasm here, but the former coach has shown before that he’s not at all afraid to rip into NBA owners.

Van Gundy coached the Magic from 2007 to 2012, leading them to an NBA Finals appearance. It sure sounds like he won’t be going back anytime soon.