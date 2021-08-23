Stan Van Gundy returning to TV after being fired by Pelicans

Stan Van Gundy went to work for TNT after he was fired by the Detroit Pistons in 2018, and he will return to the network now that his stint with the New Orleans Pelicans did not work out.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Van Gundy has rejoined TNT to serve as a game analyst. TNT is going through a major shakeup after top play-by-play man Marv Albert retired and his former partner Chris Webber left just before his contract was up. Van Gundy could be a candidate to replace Webber.

Van Gundy drew praise for his work with TNT during the 2019-20 season, much of which came alongside Ian Eagle. Marchand notes that Eagle will be a candidate to replace Albert on TNT’s top broadcast team, but the network might chose to go with a rotation instead of giving the job to one commentator.

Van Gundy will probably have a difficult time finding an NBA head coaching job in the future, and he may not want to. He recently explained what went wrong in his lone season with the Pelicans.