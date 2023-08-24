Stan Van Gundy’s wife dies unexpectedly

Stan Van Gundy has suffered a family tragedy.

Van Gundy’s wife Kimberly has died at the age of 61, the family revealed in an obituary that was posted this week. The obituary states that Kimberly passed away “unexpectedly” on Aug. 16. No cause of death was given.

Stan and Kimberly recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, having been married on May 28, 1998. In addition to Stan, Kimberly is survived by their four children (Shannon, Michael, Alison, and Kelly), both her mother and her father, and her four siblings (among other relatives).

The family adds that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kimberly’s honor to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or to Crossroad’s Corral.

As for Stan, 63, he was a head coach in the NBA for 13 seasons with four different teams (making the Finals with the Orlando Magic in 2009). Since his last coaching job, Stan has become a successful analyst for both TNT (on their NBA coverage) and CBS (on their college basketball coverage). Stan was just in the news recently over the comments that he made about Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.