This stat shows just how bad Kelly Oubre has been to start Warriors career

Kelly Oubre’s first week with the Golden State Warriors has certainly been one to forget.

ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh shared a crazy statistic on Monday that shows just how bad the 25-year-old swingman has been to start his Warriors career. Other than dunks, Oubre is shooting a comical 0-for-33 on all other field goal attempts this season.

The good news: Kelly Oubre has had some ridiculous dunks this season. The bad: he is 0-for-33 on all other FGA. pic.twitter.com/yfk8iLqdAM — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) December 28, 2020

While the Warriors have only played three times, Oubre is at 5.7 rebounds per game on 17.5 percent shooting overall. He is chipping in with 7.7 points and 2.0 steals per game, but the Warriors have lost two out of three to start.

Oubre was brought in this offseason after the season-ending Achilles injury to Klay Thompson in the hopes that he might emerge as a No. 2 option to Stephen Curry. This definitely not what the Warriors had in mind though, especially with how ridiculous their tax bill got with Oubre’s addition.