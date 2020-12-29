 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 28, 2020

This stat shows just how bad Kelly Oubre has been to start Warriors career

December 28, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Kelly Oubre

Kelly Oubre’s first week with the Golden State Warriors has certainly been one to forget.

ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh shared a crazy statistic on Monday that shows just how bad the 25-year-old swingman has been to start his Warriors career. Other than dunks, Oubre is shooting a comical 0-for-33 on all other field goal attempts this season.

While the Warriors have only played three times, Oubre is at 5.7 rebounds per game on 17.5 percent shooting overall. He is chipping in with 7.7 points and 2.0 steals per game, but the Warriors have lost two out of three to start.

Oubre was brought in this offseason after the season-ending Achilles injury to Klay Thompson in the hopes that he might emerge as a No. 2 option to Stephen Curry. This definitely not what the Warriors had in mind though, especially with how ridiculous their tax bill got with Oubre’s addition.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus