#pounditThursday, August 20, 2020

Steph Curry shows off new braids hairstyle

August 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry braids

Steph Curry is rocking the braids.

Curry represented the Golden State Warriors during ESPN’s telecast of the NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday. The Warriors star had a new hairstyle and a tan that was evident.

Some fans thought the braids were a sign that Curry means business for next season.

The Warriors finished with the worst record in the league this season. Curry only played in five games and averaged 20.8 points per game, which was his lowest mark since his third season in the league. He and the Warriors have a lot to prove next season.

