Steph Curry has clever Instagram post for anniversary with wife Ayesha

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors did not qualify to take part in the resumption of the NBA season, but the two-time MVP seems to be making the most of his time off.

Curry shared an Instagram post on Thursday wishing his wife Ayesha a happy nine-year anniversary. The location he tagged for the post was “My Own Bubble,” which was obviously a reference to the NBA’s bubble campus in Orlando.

“Hey @ayeshacurry. Nine years in. And what they say? Forever to go! I love you. Thank you for always making me better, for pushing me, for keeping it real with me, for bringing light and energy to every room you walk in, for showing our kids what it means to be passionate and caring and loving, for always being my eyes and ears, Traveling with me on every high and every low, and most importantly….for always being unapologetically you!” Curry wrote.

Steph and Ayesha have been fairly open about their relationship, with Ayesha admitting last year that she is terrified by the Warriors star not deleting some of the “spicy” photos she has sent him. They’ve also been extremely supportive of one another publicly, with Steph once firing back at trolls who mocked Ayesha over her dance moves.

While the season did not go as planned for the Warriors after Kevin Durant left and Curry and Klay Thompson both suffered injuries, Curry is clearly enjoying the extra free time he has.