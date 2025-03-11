Fans made the same joke about Steph Curry’s new college gig

Several fans saw Steph Curry’s recent appointment at his alma mater as a sign of the times.

On Monday, reports emerged that Curry had accepted the role of assistant general manager of the Davidson basketball programs. The Golden State Warriors star became the first active player in U.S. major pro sports history to take an administrative job with an NCAA program.

Curry, his wife Ayesha, and other prominent Davidson supporters are reportedly creating an eight-figure fund to help support the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Fans on X could not help but find humor in Curry’s new role. Many joked that inflation is truly getting to everyone if Curry also needs a second job.

“You know bay [sic] rent bad when Steph curry need a second job,” one fan wrote.

“Curry got a second job lol. You better cancel that vacation,” joked another.

“Economy so bad even Steph gotta get a second job,” wrote a third fan.

Curry is in the third year of a $215.4 million contract he signed back in 2022. Aside from making $55.7 million in salary from the Warriors this season, Steph also has dozens of endorsements that likely put him well over the nine-figure range in annual earnings. The man is definitely not hurting for cash, especially considering where Curry’s career earnings rank all-time.

But with San Francisco consistently ranking as one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in, it’s hard to blame Curry for taking on a side hustle in the current economy.