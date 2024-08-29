Steph Curry joins exclusive club thanks to his huge contract extension

Steph Curry has joined an exclusive club thanks to his new contract.

Curry has agreed to a 1-year, $62.6 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors that runs through the 2026-2027 season, we learned on Thursday.

The financial terms of the deal are significant — $62.6 million for one season is big money. But beyond that, the extension has helped Curry surpass a notable milestone.

The $62.6 million guarantee for 2026-2027 will put Curry at $532.67 million in career earnings, making him just the fourth NBA player ever to surpass $500 million in earnings. The other players to surpass that mark are LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George.

Career earnings including guaranteed money. We now have 15 active players making over $400 million in their careers just off NBA salaries. pic.twitter.com/WXAvG3JVYg — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) August 29, 2024

It’s important to note that this figure does not include endorsement deals. Secondly, Curry has not been paid over $500 million yet; he is just contractually guaranteed to surpass that amount. Curry’s career NBA earnings figure thus far is $354.7 million.

Curry still has two years left on the 4-year, $215 million extension he signed in August 2021. His 1-year, $62.6 million extension will go into effect after that previous extension expires.

The Warriors have now locked up Curry through his age-38 season. Curry averaged 26.4 points per game and shot 40.8 percent on three-pointers last season. He also helped Team USA win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer.