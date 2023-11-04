Steph Curry game-winner caps off controversial finish against Thunder

Steph Curry called “game” against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night during the opening night of the NBA’s first in-season tournament. However, the last few seconds of the contest did not go down as smoothly as the Golden State Warriors star’s jump shots usually do.

The Warriors and Thunder were deadlocked at 139 with less than 24 seconds left at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Curry milked the clock down to the final four seconds before making his move against Thunder defender Lu Dort from the right wing. He scooped the shot over the outstretched arm of rookie Chet Holmgren. The Warriors were up 141-139 with just milliseconds left on the clock.

STEPHEN CURRY FOR THE LEAD!!! pic.twitter.com/b5qBFd7jd0 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 4, 2023

But it wasn’t as simple as that. The referees took a look to see if Curry’s Warriors teammate Draymond Green had touched the rim, which would have wiped the basket away for offensive goaltending.

The referees eventually let the basket stand. While Green did touch the rim, the officials ruled that the infraction was preceded by Thunder guard Josh Giddey grabbing at the net. It was a case of delayed gratification for the Warriors faithful.

Curry finished with 30 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 three-pointers. He also made 9 of his 15 shots, with the biggest one coming in the final seconds.