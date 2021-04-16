Steph Curry had great advice for James Wiseman on recovering from surgery

James Wiseman had some rotten luck during his rookie season, but if listens to Steph Curry, he can turn things into a positive.

Wiseman on Thursday underwent surgery to repair his right meniscus. The injury and surgery will end Wiseman’s season. The 20-year-old, who was the No. 2 pick in the draft, only got to play in 39 games in his rookie season.

Curry played in 80 games as a rookie but only 26 in his third season as he dealt with ankle issues. He knows what it is like to have the early part of your career derailed by an injury.

He offered some great advice to Wiseman on how to handle the disappointment of the season-ending surgery. He suggested Wiseman should use the time to work on his body and perhaps add strength to his frame. He also advised Wiseman to work on his mind as well.

“I hit him earlier today to let him know he has to think bigger picture. He’s 20 years old. He’s got a lot of basketball ahead of him. He has an opportunity now to flip a terrible situation on its head and work on his body, work on his mind,” Curry said Thursday.

Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. He didn’t immediately stand out on the floor, but maybe he can follow Curry’s advice to work on other things while he’s recovering.