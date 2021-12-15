Steph Curry shares hug with Ray Allen after breaking his record

Steph Curry shared a cool moment with Ray Allen on Tuesday night after breaking the Hall of Famer’s record.

Allen was in attendance at Madison Square Garden as Curry’s Golden State Warriors took on the New York Knicks. During the first quarter of the game, Curry made two three-pointers. The second 3-pointer broke Allen’s career record of 2,973 3-pointers made.

After breaking the record, Allen and Curry met for a hug on the court.

Steph celebrates the moment with Ray Allen 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4Nmbyvmy7O — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

Allen appeared to tell Curry how happy and proud he was of the Warriors guard.

Allen played 18 seasons in the NBA, going until he was 38 years old. He was regarded as the best outside shooter in his era.

Curry has broken the record five years younger than Allen at 33 and in nearly half as many games.

Allen achieved his mark in 1,300 career games compared to 789 career games for Curry. Curry has shot 43.1 percent on threes in his career, compared to 40.0 percent for Allen. Steph also has benefited from a new era where 3-point shooting is embraced and encouraged.

Curry also just is in a class of his own, which is something Allen has recognized.