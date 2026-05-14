Report: Steph Curry has an interesting plan for his future

Steph Curry is apparently trying to get to a nice round number.

The Golden State Warriors superstar Curry has made it known that he would like to play at least 20 seasons in the NBA, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Wednesday. Curry just completed his 17th season in the league, so he is evidently trying to stick around for at least three more.

Now 38 years old, Curry’s play has not shown any signs of slippage. He averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game on 47/39/92 shooting splits this season and made the 12th All-Star team of his NBA career.

But a big concern for Curry right now is health. With a lot of mileage and a game that relies on constant movement and sprinting in the halfcourt, Curry was limited to just 43 games this season due to a nagging right knee injury.

Siegel does note though that Curry’s knee injury was simply a product of overuse and that the former NBA MVP is not expected to have any limitations heading into the 2026-27 season. But health will obviously be the biggest roadblock to Curry’s ultimate goal of here playing 20 seasons.

Curry is only under contract for one more season at $62.6 million but could foreseeably stick around in Golden State beyond that with the team recently giving his longtime head coach Steve Kerr a new multi-year extension. But if Curry wants to go all the way to 20-plus, perhaps he might even consider leaving the Warriors for one particular NBA team (which Curry has already hinted at in the recent past).