Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Steve Kerr’s future with the Warriors is finally decided

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Warriors coach Steve Kerr in a blue warmup jacket
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr encourages his players during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr is not going anywhere else. The four-time NBA champion head coach will be running it back with the Golden State Warriors after agreeing to a new contract with the team, via Shams Charania of ESPN.

The contract is reportedly for two years, as Kerr now looks to continue guiding the Warriors from the sidelines after a letdown 2025-26 campaign. Golden State went just 37-45 and failed to advance past the Play-in Tournament.

The exact figures of Kerr’s new contract with Golden State aren’t clear, but Charania noted that it will keep Kerr as the highest-paid coach in the Association.

This effectively squashes rumors of Kerr’s potential breakup with the Warriors, who have enjoyed tremendous success under his watch but have greatly regressed in recent years. After winning the NBA championship in 2022, the Warriors have made the playoffs just twice and have not been to the conference finals since.

The 60-year-old Kerr, who won five NBA championships as a player, was hired by Golden State as head coach in 2015. He steered the Warriors to an NBA title in his first year as the team’s head coacha nd reached the NBA Finals in each of the next four years.

By retaining Kerr, Golden State can focus more on strengthening its roster and addressing other notable contract situations in the offseason, including Stephen Curry, who has only one year left on his current deal.

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