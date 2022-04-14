Steph Curry is already fighting proposed minutes restriction

Stephen Curry is eyeing a return to action for Game 1 of the playoffs, but there’s one thing he’s already trying to change about a possible return.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr sounded a note of optimism that Curry would be ready to play Saturday against Denver in the playoff opener. Kerr did, however, mention that a minutes restriction would likely be placed on the star guard due to his lingering foot injury.

Curry learned of this from the media during his own availability Thursday. He immediately made clear that he hopes to make that restriction negotiable.

.@KerithBurke mentioned to Steph Curry about a minutes restriction. Curry: "Who said that?" Kerith informed Steph that Steve Kerr did. Steph: "Hopefully there's some wiggle room." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 14, 2022

We certainly have no idea how restrictive the minutes limit would be. The ideal scenario would see the Warriors win big so they won’t need Curry down the stretch anyway.

Curry is unlikely to really rock the boat, even if he’s unhappy with his restriction. Don’t expect a scenario similar to this one, in other words.