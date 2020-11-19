Steph Curry welcomes James Wiseman to Warriors with great picture
James Wiseman was drafted No. 2 overall by the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, and he received a nice welcome from the team’s star player.
Steph Curry shared a photo from 2018 of him together with Wiseman at Curry’s Select Camp.
“Hilarious picture from 2018 …welcome to the Bay and to #dubnation @bigticket_j13. Let’s get it!” Curry wrote.
Cole Anthony, Jalen Green, Nico Mannion and R.J. Hampton were some of the attendees of the camp that year. Wiseman ended up being a top recruit to Memphis but only played in three games due to NCAA eligibility issues.
As a big man, he should add a nice balance to the Warriors, who are stacked at the guard position.
Photo: Cyrus Saatsaz/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0