Steph Curry welcomes James Wiseman to Warriors with great picture

James Wiseman was drafted No. 2 overall by the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, and he received a nice welcome from the team’s star player.

Steph Curry shared a photo from 2018 of him together with Wiseman at Curry’s Select Camp.

“Hilarious picture from 2018 …welcome to the Bay and to #dubnation @bigticket_j13. Let’s get it!” Curry wrote.

Cole Anthony, Jalen Green, Nico Mannion and R.J. Hampton were some of the attendees of the camp that year. Wiseman ended up being a top recruit to Memphis but only played in three games due to NCAA eligibility issues.

As a big man, he should add a nice balance to the Warriors, who are stacked at the guard position.

Photo: Cyrus Saatsaz/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0