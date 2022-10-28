 Skip to main content
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson diss Charles Barkley after Warriors win

October 28, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Charles Barkley is getting hit with the 1-2 Splash Brothers punch this week.

During a recent episode of “Inside the NBA,” the TNT host Barkley said that Golden State Warriors veteran stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are “slipping.” On Thompson specifically, Barkley said that “he’s not the same guy” and is “slowing down.”

Barkley’s comments did not sit right with Thompson. After Thursday’s win over the Miami Heat, Thompson called out Barkley, saying that “duh” he was not going to be the same player he was before his injuries. Thompson added that he would internalize Barkley’s comments and use them as fuel.

Thompson’s famous backcourt partner, Steph Curry, took it a step further. Curry told reporters that perhaps Barkley had forgotten what his own NBA career looked like on the back nine.

Granted, Barkley did not say anything particularly harsh or mean-spirited here and was essentially stating facts. Plus Barkley is a critic who has said much harsher things about players in the past. That has just been Barkley’s M.O. throughout his multiple decades on television.

But the time has now come that Barkley’s targets are returning fire right back at him. A few weeks ago, another All-Star also lashed out at Sir Charles.

