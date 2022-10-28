Steph Curry, Klay Thompson diss Charles Barkley after Warriors win

Charles Barkley is getting hit with the 1-2 Splash Brothers punch this week.

During a recent episode of “Inside the NBA,” the TNT host Barkley said that Golden State Warriors veteran stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are “slipping.” On Thompson specifically, Barkley said that “he’s not the same guy” and is “slowing down.”

Charles Barkley says Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are “slowing down” and “slipping” 📝 🎥 @NBAonTNTpic.twitter.com/rHdhcHkE0u — KNBR (@KNBR) October 26, 2022

Barkley’s comments did not sit right with Thompson. After Thursday’s win over the Miami Heat, Thompson called out Barkley, saying that “duh” he was not going to be the same player he was before his injuries. Thompson added that he would internalize Barkley’s comments and use them as fuel.

Klay Thompson finished his postgame press conference by calling out Charles Barkley for saying Klay isn’t the same player he was before his injuries. Thompson says that hurt, he says people need to give him more time to get back to 100 after 2 major injuries. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/OI5TVqZyOl — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) October 28, 2022

Thompson’s famous backcourt partner, Steph Curry, took it a step further. Curry told reporters that perhaps Barkley had forgotten what his own NBA career looked like on the back nine.

Steph Curry wasn't done taking shots after tonight's game. Here are his thoughts on Charles Barkley saying that Klay Thompson isn't the same player, which upset Klay. "It's interesting because certain guys kind of forget what their careers looked like on the backend." #dubnation pic.twitter.com/tjgd21VZ3L — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) October 28, 2022

Granted, Barkley did not say anything particularly harsh or mean-spirited here and was essentially stating facts. Plus Barkley is a critic who has said much harsher things about players in the past. That has just been Barkley’s M.O. throughout his multiple decades on television.

But the time has now come that Barkley’s targets are returning fire right back at him. A few weeks ago, another All-Star also lashed out at Sir Charles.