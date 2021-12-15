Steph Curry making 1 big change after setting record

Steph Curry on Tuesday night set the NBA record for career 3-pointers made.

The Golden State Warriors veteran guard went 8/19 and made 5/14 three-pointers in his team’s 105-96 win over the New York Knicks. His second three-pointer of the game, which came in the first quarter, gave him 2,974 made threes for his career, the most in NBA history.

The game was stopped so the moment could be celebrated and enjoyed by those in attendance.

After the game, Curry got a chance to reflect on his accomplishment and reveal the one change he’s making.

Curry said that prior to Tuesday, he never referred to himself as the greatest shooter ever. He probably felt he needed to surpass Ray Allen in order to call himself that. But now that he has, he feels he has earned the title.

Steph Curry: “I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record. Now, I feel comfortable saying that.” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 15, 2021

That’s pretty cool.

Curry remained humble throughout his quest to the record. He may regard himself now as the best shooter ever, but he will probably continue to be pretty humble.

Photo: Mar 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports