Steph Curry names his pick for NBA MVP

Stephen Curry has two NBA MVP awards to his name, so he knows well what it takes to claim the award. This week, he weighed in on who should win the award in this year’s hotly-debated race.

The Golden State Warriors star said he would lean toward Joel Embiid to win the award over Nikola Jokic, citing the jump Embiid has made this season.

“Any person you pick, their body of work could be compared to Jokic or Giannis (Antetokounmpo),” Curry told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. “But Joel took a leap that I think a lot of people didn’t expect because he was dominant already. That leap turned heads and put Philly in a great position. If I had to pick, it would be him.”

Embiid will probably appreciate Curry’s comments, since one of Steph’s teammates motivated him a little bit recently.

At the moment, Embiid appears to be the favorite to win the award, though he definitely has some factors he needs to worry about in the final few games. The 29-year-old is averaging 33 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in 64 games so far this season.