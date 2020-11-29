Steph Curry had savage Twitter reaction to Nate Robinson being knocked out

Steph Curry had a savage reaction to his former teammate Nate Robinson getting knocked out on Saturday night.

Curry sent a tweet of encouragement to Robinson prior to the ex-NBA player’s pro boxing debut against Jake Paul at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. later that evening.

Robinson wrote back to Curry by saying he would “shock the world bro.”

Well, Robinson got knocked out cold by Paul in the second round of their fight (video here).

Following the knockout loss, Curry acknowledged that Robinson did shock the world, just not in the way the former NBA player was hoping to.

I see no lies — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

That’s harsh.

Robinson and Curry were teammates on the Golden State Warriors in 2011-2012. Let’s say that things are going better for Curry than for Robinson these days.

Photo: Cyrus Saatsaz/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0