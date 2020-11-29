Video: Nate Robinson knocked out cold by Jake Paul

Jake Paul got the best of Nate Robinson during their boxing match on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Paul knocked Robinson out cold in the second round of their fight. First he caught Robinson with a huge uppercut and then put Robinson away with a right hand.

Nate Robinson gets knocked out by Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/R66fGbUBRp — Stadium (@Stadium) November 29, 2020

The fight was immediately waved off and given to Paul as a knockout victory. Paul also scored a knockdown in the first round.

Paul is interested in fighting Conor McGregor and Dillon Dannis next.

This was Robinson’s first ever boxing fight. The 36-year-old was a two-sport star in college at Washington and enjoyed an NBA career from 2005-2015. He even tried to get into the NFL a few years back.