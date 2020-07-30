Steph Curry sums up thoughts on having NBA back with timely tweet

Steph Curry captured the feelings of many fans and players around the NBA with a perfect, timely tweet on Thursday.

The NBA on Thursday returned for the first time since shutting down the season in March due to the coronavirus. The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans played the first game and were followed by the Los Angeles Lakers against the Clippers.

Curry’s Golden State Warriors did not qualify for the restart, which allowed him the chance to watch as a TV viewer. He demonstrated his fondness for his fellow NBA players and recognized how nice it was to have the league back.

I love every one of my @NBA brothers out there! Welcome back.. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 31, 2020

Seeing the league back and playing meaningful games again was great for fans and even fellow players. The Jazz and Pelicans treated fans to a close contest, and even gave us our first controversy to discuss.