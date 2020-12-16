 Skip to main content
Steph Curry shows off new braids hairstyle for NBA season

December 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry

It’s a new NBA season, and Steph Curry has a new hairstyle.

Curry showed off a new look for a national TV audience during his Golden State Warriors’ preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Curry has braids and a tightly-shaved head below the braids.

Curry’s braids were visible for the Warriors’ preseason game on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. But for that game, Curry had a headband on as well.

Curry initially showed off a braids hairstyle in August. This looks appears to be sharper.

The 32-year-old is looking to put together a big season after only playing in five games last season.

