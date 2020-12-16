Steph Curry shows off new braids hairstyle for NBA season

It’s a new NBA season, and Steph Curry has a new hairstyle.

Curry showed off a new look for a national TV audience during his Golden State Warriors’ preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Curry has braids and a tightly-shaved head below the braids.

braids back in, it’s game day pic.twitter.com/ZdODSdpiMW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2020

how many points for Steph tonight? pic.twitter.com/32riR5nsIH — Antonin (@antonin_org) December 16, 2020

Curry’s braids were visible for the Warriors’ preseason game on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. But for that game, Curry had a headband on as well.

Steph Curry rocking the braids/headband combo this season pic.twitter.com/7Xhq6n6JCS — THEGODFRESCO (@GSDOUBLEU) December 13, 2020

Curry initially showed off a braids hairstyle in August. This looks appears to be sharper.

The 32-year-old is looking to put together a big season after only playing in five games last season.

Photo: Cyrus Saatsaz/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0