Steph Curry upset over overturned call in loss to Heat

Steph Curry was upset over an overturned call late in his Golden State Warriors’ 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

The Warriors were down 112-109 and Curry attempted a 3-pointer with 1:39 left. Originally, the call was that Jimmy Butler had fouled Curry, which would have given the Warriors guard three free throws and a chance to tie the game. Instead, the call was overturned to a blocked shot.

This was called a foul on the court but overturned to a block after replay review … thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/J68fjypGxN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2022

Here was the explanation from official Bill Kennedy.

Always love Bill Kennedy's review explanations pic.twitter.com/agahFX93GH — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) November 2, 2022

The call and explanation didn’t sit well with Curry. He complained about it after the game that he was “walking to the free throw line thinking I was gonna get free throws… you gotta be allowed to finish your motion… but what do I know about calls.”

Steph believes it was an "awful call" to overturn the foul on his 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/xzvmWZvJrz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2022

After the call went to Miami, the Warriors did not score again. Klay Thompson missed a pair of 3-point shot attempts, while Miami made two more buckets.