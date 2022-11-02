 Skip to main content
Steph Curry upset over overturned call in loss to Heat

November 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Steph Curry touched by Jimmy Butler

Steph Curry was upset over an overturned call late in his Golden State Warriors’ 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

The Warriors were down 112-109 and Curry attempted a 3-pointer with 1:39 left. Originally, the call was that Jimmy Butler had fouled Curry, which would have given the Warriors guard three free throws and a chance to tie the game. Instead, the call was overturned to a blocked shot.

Here was the explanation from official Bill Kennedy.

The call and explanation didn’t sit well with Curry. He complained about it after the game that he was “walking to the free throw line thinking I was gonna get free throws… you gotta be allowed to finish your motion… but what do I know about calls.”

After the call went to Miami, the Warriors did not score again. Klay Thompson missed a pair of 3-point shot attempts, while Miami made two more buckets.

