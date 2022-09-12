Steph Curry makes revelation about Kevin Durant on Warriors

Steph Curry made an interesting revelation about Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors.

Curry conducted an interview with Rolling Stone that was published in part on Sunday. In the interview, Curry was asked about the Warriors potentially pursuing Durant this summer in response to KD’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry said that when Durant made his trade request, the Warriors’ front office began considering a reunion with KD. The front office called Curry to ask for his feelings on a potential trade. Curry said he was ready to team up with Durant again.

“I was never hesitant,” Curry told Rolling Stone. “The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.”

Curry went on to say that even though he would love to team up with Durant again, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have confidence in his current teammates. Curry recognized that acquiring Durant would have required trading away many players. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t feel they could win with those players just as they did last season.

Durant was with the Warriors for three seasons from 2016-2019. They won championships the first two seasons and lost to the Raptors in the NBA Finals the third season. Both Durant and Klay Thompson suffered serious injuries that postseason.

Curry’s admission about wanting to team with Durant, who ultimately was not traded by Brooklyn, shows how little of an ego the four-time NBA champion has. That shows Curry’s true priority is winning, not being the star of a team.

Some people questioned Curry’s legacy and argued that Durant was the best player on the team. Curry obviously doesn’t mind what people say about him, because he is comfortable just winning and knowing how good he is.