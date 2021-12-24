Steph Curry has surprising reason why he does not like playing on Christmas

The Golden State Warriors have become a Christmas Day staple, but their star player does not enjoy playing in those games for a surprising reason.

Addressing reporters before the team’s Christmas game against the Phoenix Suns, Steph Curry explained why he does not like playing on Dec. 25.

“I personally don’t like it because I haven’t played well,” said Curry, per 95.7 The Game. “I’ve struggled a lot on Christmas for whatever reason, so I’m trying to rectify that on Saturday.”

The former MVP did note too though that he likes being selected for the Christmas Day games because it means the Warriors are a marquee team.

This is Golden State’s ninth straight year on the Christmas Day schedule as well as their second straight Christmas game on the road. Per ESPN, Curry holds averages of 13.1 points per game on 30 percent from the field and 20 percent from deep on Christmas Day. He scored 19 points on Christmas last year as the Warriors lost in a 138-99 rout by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Curry has also had other sour moments during Christmas Day games, so he will definitely be trying to flip the script against the potent Suns this year.

