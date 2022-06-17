 Skip to main content
Steph Curry has nice Twitter tribute to former coach

June 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Stephen Curry during a playoff game

Stephen Curry further established himself as one of the best players in NBA history by capturing his fourth championship on Thursday night. One of the men who helped him get there is now calling it a career.

Longtime Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop announced his retirement on Friday. The 71-year-old coached the Wildcats for 33 seasons. He will be succeeded by his son Matt McKillop, who has been an assistant for Davidson for the past 14 seasons.

Curry reacted to the news by thanking his former coach on Twitter.

Curry played at Davidson from 2006 to 2009. He became a household name in his freshman season when he was second in the nation in scoring behind only Kevin Durant. He led the NCAA in scoring as a junior in 2009 with 28.6 points per game before entering the NBA Draft.

