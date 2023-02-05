Steph Curry to undergo MRI after leaving Warriors game with leg injury

Steph Curry is set to undergo an MRI on his left leg after hurting it in his Golden State Warriors’ 119-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Curry was trying to defend against a driving McKinley Wright IV late in the third quarter. Wright and Curry bumped legs, which left the Warriors guard hobbling.

Steph Curry headed back to the locker room after bumping knees with McKinley Wright IV. pic.twitter.com/rjcVIcepW3 — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2023

Curry left the game and did not return.

X-rays on the star player’s leg were negative, but he will undergo an MRI.

Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game. X-rays were negative and he will get an MRI. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 5, 2023

Curry was called for a foul on the play, which occurred with 2:01 left in the third quarter. He was replaced by Ty Jerome.

Curry had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists at the time of his injury. His Warriors are 27-26 following the win, which puts them in the 7th spot in the West.

From his shoulder to his leg, Curry has dealt with several minor ailments. He has missed nearly a third of the team’s games this season.