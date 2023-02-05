 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 4, 2023

Steph Curry to undergo MRI after leaving Warriors game with leg injury

February 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Steph Curry points to his leg

Steph Curry is set to undergo an MRI on his left leg after hurting it in his Golden State Warriors’ 119-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Curry was trying to defend against a driving McKinley Wright IV late in the third quarter. Wright and Curry bumped legs, which left the Warriors guard hobbling.

Curry left the game and did not return.

X-rays on the star player’s leg were negative, but he will undergo an MRI.

Curry was called for a foul on the play, which occurred with 2:01 left in the third quarter. He was replaced by Ty Jerome.

Curry had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists at the time of his injury. His Warriors are 27-26 following the win, which puts them in the 7th spot in the West.

From his shoulder to his leg, Curry has dealt with several minor ailments. He has missed nearly a third of the team’s games this season.

Article Tags

Steph CurryStephen Curry
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus