Fans go nuts over Steph Curry’s first dunk in six years

Steph Curry showed off some of his hops late in the Golden State Warriors’ Saturday clash against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Warriors trailed the Sixers 109-102 with just over seven minutes to play at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Golden State sharpshooter Buddy Hield stripped Philly big man Guerschon Yabusele and threw an outlet pass to a leaking Curry all alone up the court.

With a clear runway ahead of him, Curry loaded up for a firm two-footed leap and finished the fastbreak opportunity with a one-handed slam. It was Curry’s first in-game dunk since the 2018-19 season.

Fans on X could not contain their excitement over the 36-year-old Curry showing the world he can still get up.

To put in perspective how long ago Steph’s last dunk was, one simply has to check out the team’s roster from that season. DeMarcus Cousins was the team’s primary starting center that year, while Jordan Poole had yet to even be drafted. Kevin Durant was credited for the assist on Curry’s 2018-19 season flush.

Curry’s dunk on Saturday was part of a 9-0 Warriors run that helped the team claw their way back from a 15-point second-half deficit. But despite Curry posting 29 points and touching rim for the first time in over half a decade, Golden State still lost 126-119.