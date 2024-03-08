 Skip to main content
Steph Curry exits to locker room with scary ankle injury

March 7, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was forced off the floor Thursday after twisting his right ankle against the Chicago Bulls.

With the Warriors leading 112-109, Curry made a hard cut to the basket and received a bounce pass from Draymond Green. The 10-time All-Star appeared to severely roll his ankle as he made his move under the basket.

Curry exited the contest with under four minutes to play and limped toward the locker room at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Curry was able to walk off the floor on his own. But he appeared to be in serious discomfort as he left alongside Warriors physiotherapist Rick Celebrini.

The Warriors were outscored 16-10 after Curry’s injury, resulting in a 125-122 loss against the Bulls.

Curry had been struggling even before the injury. The Warriors star finished with just 15 points on 18 shots. He also missed 9 of his 12 three-point attempts.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during his postgame press conference remained uncertain of the severity of Curry’s injury. He noted that the 2-time MVP had his foot submerged in a bucket of ice after the game.

Thursday’s loss dropped the Warriors to 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for sixth place in the West — the final guaranteed playoff spot.

Bulls stars DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic each scored 33 points in the Chicago win. The Bulls have won four of their last five games and appear headed toward their second straight play-in tournament appearance.

