Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha makes big announcement

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha made a big family announcement on Friday.

As part of a cover release for the latest issue of her “Sweet July” magazine, Ayesha revealed that she is pregnant with her and Steph’s fourth child. Ayesha posed for the cover and showed off her baby bump.

Steph, 35, and Ayesha, 34, have three children together: 11-year-old daughter Riley, 8-year-old daughter Ryan and 6-year-old son Canon. Ayesha said she and Steph initially did not plan to have anymore children after Canon was born but changed their minds last year. She insists there will not be a full starting five in the Curry household, however.

Steph Curry is having another great season with the Golden State Warriors, who are clinging to the 10th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Curry is averaging 27.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. His home life is about to get a little more hectic.