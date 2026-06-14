Stephen A. Smith reacts to the Knicks winning the NBA title

One of the New York Knicks ’ most prominent fans is sounding off now that the team has finally ended its 53-year championship drought.

The Knicks won the NBA title on Saturday night with a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Finals. New York once again overcame an early double-digit deficit to San Antonio and clinched their first championship since 1973.

Shortly thereafter, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith appeared on “SportsCenter” to share his thoughts on the long-awaited Knicks title. Smith said “I never thought it would happen” and added that “it’s the best feeling I’ve had in my life covering sports.”

"It's the best feeling I've had in my life covering sports"



– Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/Hpl4ks9VGk — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 14, 2026

Smith also shared a video from his own X account of how he reacted in the press room as the final buzzer sounded.

The 58-year-old Smith is a New York City native who has been vocal about his support of the Knicks throughout his lengthy career in sports media. Meanwhile, Smith was just five years old the last time that the Knicks won an NBA title back in 1973.

Smith was accused earlier this season of being a fake Knicks fan by (interestingly enough) some current members of the team. But based on that genuine display of emotion from him on Saturday night, Smith is sharing with all of his fellow New Yorkers to the fullest in the joy of the Knicks winning it all.