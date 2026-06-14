Knicks outlast Spurs to win the 2026 NBA title

The championship drought is finally over for the New York Knicks .

The Knicks came back from yet another double-digit deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Spurs led 81-71 with just under nine minutes left in the contest, but the Knicks closed the game on a 23-9 run to get the confetti to fall on the road inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Victor Wembanyama ’s final three-point attempt smacked off the backboard, allowing OG Anunoby to grab the game-ending rebound as the Knicks held on for a 94-90 victory. Pandemonium ensued among the Knicks players, coaches, and fans.

AFTER 53 YEARS, THE KNICKS ARE FINALLY NBA CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!"



THE NEW YORK KNICKS WIN THEIR FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP SINCE 1973 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9bJTGA1oSj — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

Jalen Brunson put the team on his back in Game 5. With the Knicks’ offense sputtering all game long, Brunson hit every big shot to keep New York afloat until it was time to roar past San Antonio in the closing minutes.

“Holy s–t,” Brunson started his postgame interview with Lisa Salters. “I’ve got no words. Everything I’ve ever dreamed of. I don’t know what I’m feeling. I’m in awe. Whenever someone counted us out, we found a way to come back and do something about it.

“My confidence comes from my work ethic. Every time I got the ball, all I could think about is all the hours in the summer, for every summer I had, since I ever could remember — making this a reality. Whenever I had the ball, I’m just thinking it’s just me alone in the gym.”

The Knicks superstar finished with 45 points, including 15 of his team’s 29 points in the fourth quarter, en route to a championship through five NBA Finals games. Brunson was named NBA Finals MVP by a unanimous vote.