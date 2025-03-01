Stephen A. Smith on sensitive NBA players ‘it’s pathetic’

Stephen A. Smith took aim at some NBA players whom he finds to be sensitive.

Smith was speaking on ESPN “NBA Countdown” program prior to the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers game on Friday. The panel was talking about LeBron James’ comments about Anthony Edwards not wanting to be the face of the NBA. James had said that he understood Edwards’ perspective. James cited another NBA player who asked who would want to have that role if all you do is get criticized.

Smith responded by going on the offensive over how sensitive players are.

Dec 18, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith broadcasts before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“I didn’t appreciate his comments because I think that these players are not appreciating the fact that it is celebrated. They’ve heightened their level of sensitivity to the point where, you know what, they’ll have an attitude if you’ve got bad breath. It’s really that bad. It’s pathetic,” Smith said.

Smith then countered James and talked about how much the NBA is celebrated, noting that there are plenty of shows dedicated solely to promoting and discussing the league.

“This is a global iconic brand” Smith argued, saying that the media plays a role in publicizing the league.

Smith then turned the heat on James for not doing his part to promote the league.

“Who didn’t play in the All-Star Weekend? Who hasn’t participated in the Slam Dunk Contest? … It’s B.S. It really is.”

Smith saying James’ comments are B.S. came in the context of him pointing out how much it was celebrated that James would be playing with his son Bronny on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Edwards doesn’t want the pressure of being the face and instead says that Victor Wembanyama can handle that role.