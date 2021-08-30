Stephen Curry’s relationship with father Dell strained over divorce?

Dell and Stephen Curry are one of the most famous father-son duos in all of sports. But their relationship may now be strained in light of recent events.

MTO News reported this week about the dynamic between the Golden State Warriors star Stephen and his father amid the news that Dell and wife Sonya are divorcing. The report cited a Curry family friend as the alleged source.

“[Steph] has a special relationship with his mother, and so he’s supporting her,” the insider was quoted as saying. “His relationship with his father is strained after this. He’s disappointed that [Dell] would put all their family business out there. He doesn’t believe the accusations against his mother.”

Sonya, the mother of Stephen and his two siblings, recently filed for divorce from Dell after 33 years of marriage, citing alleged infidelity. Dell responded by accusing Sonya of cheating with a former NFL player among other “acts of illicit sexual misconduct” during their marriage. You can read the details contained in the court documents here.

While Sonya filed for divorce on June 14, the news did not break until this week, over two full months later. That may be what the former NBA MVP Stephen is upset with his father about.