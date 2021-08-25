Dell Curry accuses Sonya of cheating on him with ex-NFL player Steven Johnson

Dell and Sonya Curry are in the process of getting a divorce, and both have accused the other of infidelity. Sonya has admitted to being in a relationship, but Dell claims that relationship started prior to his and Sonya’s separation.

Sonya is the one who filed for divorce, and she said in court documents that Dell cheated on her with multiple women during their marriage. Dell, a former NBA star, responded by accusing Sonya of “acts of illicit sexual misconduct.” He said Sonya cheated prior to the couple’s separation and then lied about it.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Dell says Sonya cheated on him with former New England Patriots tight end Steven Johnson. Dell also claimed that Sonya has been living in Tennessee with Johnson, but Sonya denied that and said she has been living on her own after Dell threw her out. Sonya admitted to being in a relationship but said it began “months” after she and Dell legally separated, which was in March 2020.

Johnson, 56, played at Virginia Tech before spending one season with the Patriots in 1988.

Dell and Sonya are the parents of NBA stars Stephen Curry and Seth Curry. They are known for attending games together and had to come up with extremely creative ways to root for both of their sons at one point. Dell and Sonya have been married since 1988.