Stephen Curry still plans to compete in Olympics despite hand injury

Stephen Curry has been cleared to return from his hand injury for Thursday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The two-time MVP won’t get many chances to play with just 20 games remaining in the regular season, but he still has the Olympics to look forward to.

There had been some speculation that Curry would skip the Tokyo Olympics after he suffered the injury back in October, but he told reporters on Thursday that competing in the Olympics is “still the goal.”

Steph Curry said he still plans to compete in the Olympics pic.twitter.com/UxYYidvoO9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 5, 2020

Curry has won two gold medals — one with USA Basketball at the 2014 World Cup and one at the 2010 World Championships. He has never been on an Olympic team, however, so it’s no surprise he is still planning to play.

Curry’s return from his broken hand has already been pushed back once, but the Golden State Warriors must be confident he is fully healed to bring him back with 20 games remaining in a lost season. Assuming he doesn’t suffer any type of new injury, there’s no reason to think Curry would be putting himself at risk by competing in the Olympics.