Stephen Curry’s teammate appears to shade Bradley Beal over scoring title race

Stephen Curry is inching closer to winning the NBA scoring title this season, and now one of his teammates is poking a bit of fun at the competition.

Golden State Warriors swingman Kent Bazemore hyped Curry up during a media session on Monday, particularly Curry’s 49-point outing against Oklahoma City over the weekend.

“49 points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal,” said Bazemore, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up.”

The “hamstrings” comment here is pretty clearly a reference to Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, who ranks second in scoring with 31.4 points per game to Curry’s 31.9. Beal dropped 50 in a win over Indiana on Sunday and picked up a hamstring strain in the process that will sideline him for at least the next two games. One part that Bazemore got wrong though is that Beal had his 50-point performance before Curry had his 49. Washington played earlier in the day than Golden State.

Regardless, Curry recently admitted that he is eyeing Beal in the race. Curry’s teammates are apparently doing the same as well.