Stephen Curry, Warriors stars pushing for team to trade their lottery picks?

As they near the presumptive end of their championship window, the Golden State Warriors’ core does not want to waste any time whatsoever.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported this week that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have made clear to management that they want the franchise to focus on pursuing a title. The report adds that the trio even wants the front office to consider moving their two lottery picks in this year’s draft, No. 7 and No. 14 overall.

The trio is now all in their 30s with ringleader Curry the oldest at 33. The Warriors fell in the play-in tournament this past season. But Thompson’s expected return from Achilles surgery should be a boost in 2021-22.

Beyond their core, Golden State’s roster is mostly made up of young players under 25. They may even be dangling one of them as trade bait this summer in addition to potentially shopping their lottery picks.