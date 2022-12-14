 Skip to main content
Video: Stephen Silas shares hug with Monty Williams in moving moment

December 14, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Monty Williams hugging Stephen Silas

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas shared a very touching moment with Phoenix Suns counterpart Monty Williams after Tuesday’s game.

Silas and the Rockets came out on top in the contest, winning 111-97. But of greater consequence was what happened after the final buzzer.

Silas just lost his father, NBA legend Paul Silas, who died over the weekend at age 79. After the game went final, Williams came over to Silas, and the two shared a chat and a long hug. Here is video of the moving moment.

Silas, who was coaching in his first game since his father’s death, said in a postgame press conference that the gesture from Williams meant a lot. He called Williams “a good man.”

Williams, the NBA’s reigning Coach of the Year, is universally seen as one of the classiest figures in the entire NBA. He has also had his own experience with family tragedy, losing his wife in a car accident in 2016.

This is not the first time either that Williams has gone viral for an extremely kind-hearted gesture.

