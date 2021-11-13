 Skip to main content
Steve Kerr addresses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole exchange

November 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Draymond Green gets restrained

Steve Kerr downplayed an incident between two of his players that drew some attention this week.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were seen having a heated exchange during a break in the action during the Golden State Warriors’ 123-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green had seven points in 21 minutes during the game. Poole shot 5/17 and 2/11 on threes in the victory and scored 14 points.

On Thursday, Kerr said the conflict was already resolved and had become a non-issue.

“They hashed it out afterwards,” Kerr said. “82 games, stuff like that happens. It’s behind us.”

Kerr defended Green as well, saying that the veteran’s passion and attitude are in the right place.

Green has always been a fiery player who is unafraid to get in his teammates’ faces. Sometimes it pays off, like it may have in this case. Other times, it has some serious consequences.

