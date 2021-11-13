Steve Kerr addresses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole exchange

Steve Kerr downplayed an incident between two of his players that drew some attention this week.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were seen having a heated exchange during a break in the action during the Golden State Warriors’ 123-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Things got heated between Draymond and Poole on the Warriors bench. Seemed like JP said something that didn’t sit well w/ Dray, Dray yelled at him. Short time later they both dapped each other up and and it was squashed. pic.twitter.com/Xy6yeynQuq — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 11, 2021

Green had seven points in 21 minutes during the game. Poole shot 5/17 and 2/11 on threes in the victory and scored 14 points.

On Thursday, Kerr said the conflict was already resolved and had become a non-issue.

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got into a heated exchange on the bench last night. Here is Steve Kerr on that interaction and the dynamic between the confident, ascending Poole and the established veterans. pic.twitter.com/eH5SK99ab2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 11, 2021

“They hashed it out afterwards,” Kerr said. “82 games, stuff like that happens. It’s behind us.”

Kerr defended Green as well, saying that the veteran’s passion and attitude are in the right place.

Green has always been a fiery player who is unafraid to get in his teammates’ faces. Sometimes it pays off, like it may have in this case. Other times, it has some serious consequences.