Steve Kerr makes announcement about Joel Embiid after benching

July 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Joel Embiid looks ahead

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. men’s basketball team may not have enough space for both Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid to play in the same games.

Tatum did not play in Team USA’s win over Serbia in Group Play at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Embiid played in 11 minutes in that contest. After Tatum sat for that game, Team USA coach Steve Kerr vowed to play the Boston Celtics star in the team’s next game.

On Wednesday, Tatum played 17 minutes in the U.S.’ 103-86 win over South Sudan, while Embiid sat on the bench.

And guess what? Kerr said after the game that Embiid would start against Puerto Rico on Friday.

The U.S. leads Group C with a 2-0 record and has secured a spot in the knockout stage. Friday’s game will give Kerr another chance to tinker with his lineups as he tries to figure out the best combinations ahead of the knockout stage.

2024 Summer OlympicsJoel EmbiidSteve Kerr
