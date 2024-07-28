 Skip to main content
Steve Kerr shares why Jayson Tatum rode the bench in Team USA’s first game

July 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
May 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) smiles before game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr left fans surprised with one decision he made in Team USA’s first official game of the Summer Olympics, and the coach’s explanation will not do much to clear things up.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum did not play at all in Team USA’s 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday. That was quite the surprise given that Tatum averaged nearly 18 minutes per game during exhibition play and is widely viewed as one of the best players in the world.

Kerr told reporters after the game that he “went with the combinations that made sense.”

“I went with the combinations that made sense. That was for tonight,” Kerr said. “He handled it well. He’ll make his mark.”

Some wondered if Tatum might have been under the weather, but the five-time All-Star insisted he was “good.”

Tyrese Haliburton was the only other Team USA player to not log a single minute, though that was not quite as surprising as Tatum’s absence. The result was good for Team USA, of course, so Kerr can justify any of his decisions that way.

Sunday belonged to Kevin Durant, who returned from a calf injury and absolutely lit up Serbia. Tatum will just have to wait for his moment to shine in Paris.

