Steve Kerr calls for NBA to make notable rule change

Steve Kerr wants the NBA to address something that fans have been clamoring about for years now.

The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr picked up a technical foul during Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. In the third quarter, Kerr was T’d up for complaining to the officials about a travel by Hornets star LaMelo Ball that went uncalled.

Golden State went on to win the game easily by a 119-101 final score. But speaking with reporters at his postgame press conference, Kerr continued to rant about the travel issue.

“You know it’s a problem when there are like a hundred fans in the stands and every coach on the sideline when I’m watching film, everyone is [signaling for it],” he said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Everyone is seeing it. So we are not teaching, as a league, our officials to look at the feet … I see five or six travels a game that aren’t called.

“Everyone sees it,” continued Kerr. “I just think we can do a better job. It’s about the way we are teaching it. These [officials] are awesome. They have brutal jobs and they have a million things to watch. But footwork is the entire basis of the game, and we need to call traveling. It will be a much better game if we clean it up.”

The NBA’s lax enforcement of traveling violations has indeed become a big problem over the years. Especially when it comes to star players like LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo, countless examples have emerged of absolutely egregious travels going entirely uncalled.

Kerr, who has been an NBA head coach for over a decade now, once called on the league to make a rule change that they have since indeed implemented. Now Kerr is hoping that the NBA listens to him again and starts cracking down on this travel-happy era of basketball.